Kluber, even at the cost of a top pitching prospect such as Sixto Sanchez, would be a terrific investment for a couple of reasons. The obvious one is that he has been among the five best pitchers in baseball over the last six years. He has gone 94-50 with a 2.96 ERA since 2013. Only Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, and Zack Greinke have lower ERAs over the last six seasons. Only Sale, at 2.89, has a lower ERA among pitchers who have spent all of the last six seasons in the American League.