The Phillies lost their first-base coach on Monday as Baltimore hired Jose David Flores to join the staff of new manager Brandon Hyde.
Flores spent last season as the Phillies first-base coach while also overseeing the team’s infield defense and baserunning. The Phillies hired 35-year-old Paco Figueroa last month as a baserunning and outfield coach with the intention of allowing Flores to focus more on the way the team lines up their infielders during defensive shifts.
The Phillies plan to hire an infield coach to replace Flores, but they have not yet decided if that new coach will also be their first-base coach. Flores, 47, is the second coach to leave Gabe Kapler’s staff this winter as the team let go of pitching coach Rick Kranitz after the season and promoted Chris Young. Kranitz was quickly hired by Atlanta. Flores worked with Hyde in the Cubs minor-league system.