The Phillies plan to hire an infield coach to replace Flores, but they have not yet decided if that new coach will also be their first-base coach. Flores, 47, is the second coach to leave Gabe Kapler’s staff this winter as the team let go of pitching coach Rick Kranitz after the season and promoted Chris Young. Kranitz was quickly hired by Atlanta. Flores worked with Hyde in the Cubs minor-league system.