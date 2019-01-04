Since baseball’s birth, the underlying belief has been that the team with the best pitching also has the best chance to win the World Series. That is why the Phillies, with their four aces, were World Series favorites going into the 2011 season. It is why you have to like the Nationals’ chances of rebounding from a disappointing 2018 season despite potentially losing outfielder Bryce Harper to free agency. Even that, however, is no longer a foregone conclusion as we have recently learned.