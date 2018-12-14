With more than four hours to kill on that flight home from Vegas, I decided to do some research of my own in an attempt to figure out how often nine-figure contracts like the ones about to be signed by Bryce Harper and Manny Machado work out in the team’s favor. Admittedly, it is a subjective exercise. You can argue that Jayson Werth’s seven seasons at $126 million did not work out for the Washington Nationals even though Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo would argue that they did. There are plenty of other cases like Werth’s. Most cases, however, are much easier than that one.