"I think competition is always a good thing," manager Gabe Kapler said. "I hadn't thought of that in particular but what first came to mind was Curt Schilling in 2004 saying very emphatically that in order to win a World Series, you need not 25 guys, you need 35 guys. I thought this was a very clear indication that you need guys to come up and make big starts for you. You need guys to come up and have big clutch pinch-hits for you and sometimes they need to be in your organization. You can't always go out and get them."