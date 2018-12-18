Across baseball, the general reaction to the McCutchen signing was that the Phillies overpaid, an opinion that only grew stronger Monday night after fellow 31-year-old free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Astros. But the Phillies believe McCutchen has a better chance of staying on the field. He has played no fewer than 146 games in any season since 2010, averaging 155 games per year during that span. Brantley played 11 games in 2016 and 90 games in 2017 because of assorted injuries.