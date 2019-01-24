“We thought we were done,” Brandy Halladay said. “The truth is, they didn’t send us back thinking we were going to make it. They sent us back to figure out what they were going to do with us and who they could [get for us in a trade]. We talked about retirement. We saved enough. We saved everything. He didn’t want me to have to go back to work because we had a baby at home. That was a really tough year or two or three.”