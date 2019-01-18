Even those who rely on FIP as a future indicator admit that it is not the perfect statistic because it does not account for pitchers who are masters at inducing weak contact or preventing hard contact. Arrieta, for example, allowed hard contract just 22.7 percent of the time last season, according to FanGraphs. That ranked seventh among major-league starters.The most encouraging thing about the seasons just turned in by Pivetta, Velasquez and Eflin is that they all showed signs at times of being quality big-league pitchers. Long before FIP became a thing, history told us that it’s not unusual for young big-league pitchers to struggle before they find their way. I remember this exact quote from Jim Fregosi, who I’m sure did not give a flip about FIP: “The problem with a lot of young pitchers is that by the time they get good, they are pitching for somebody else.”