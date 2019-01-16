It’s the middle of January, four weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, and roughly 150 free agents remain unsigned. Clearly, nobody is in any hurry.
But in many ways, the rest of the Phillies' offseason hinges on the outcome of the Manny Machado-Bryce Harper saga.
If the Phillies sign one of the 26-year-old megastars — and they remain optimistic that they will, according to multiple sources — they figure to be considered the early favorite to win the National League East. The presumption, then, within the industry is that they will be galvanized to strengthen that status by adding other pieces, especially if the outlay for Machado or Harper isn’t as hefty as initially expected. And ESPN reported Wednesday that the Chicago White Sox have offered Machado $175 million over seven years, far below his initial asking price. However, agent Dan Lozano issued a strongly worded statement denying the report.
Similarly, if the Phillies whiff on both Machado and Harper, the expectation is that they will compensate by taking other paths to improve the roster. In either case, that means they will remain engaged in the market for starting pitching, specifically left-handers, and even perhaps consider another late-inning arm to further strengthen a deep bullpen.
The Phillies have had internal conversations about how best to upgrade the rotation. Right-handers Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin showed improvement last season, and because team officials believe they will continue to get better, the middle class of free-agent starters (Gio Gonzalez, Wade Miley, etc.) has been largely unappealing.
“Our group of five starters that pitched for us last year, plus [Jerad] Eickhoff and the ton of depth we have at triple A, is a pretty high floor for a starting pitching unit,” general manager Matt Klentak said recently. “We would need to move the needle, and if we find a deal that we think accomplishes that, then we’ll explore it. But we are not going to force it if it’s not there.”
One pitcher who would represent an upgrade: Dallas Keuchel. He’s left-handed and has a track record as both a Cy Young Award winner in 2015 and a World Series champion with the Houston Astros two years later. But the Phillies aren’t believed to be willing to make a five-year commitment to the 31-year-old. And given Keuchel’s extreme ground-ball tendencies, his effectiveness with the Phillies may hinge on the improvement of their infield defense.
Machado would help in the latter area. And if Keuchel’s free agency drags on, the asking price might drop. Think about what happened last year when Jake Arrieta was still unsigned in March before finally receiving a three-year guarantee from the Phillies. Keuchel, like Arrieta (and Harper, too), is represented by agent Scott Boras.
The Phillies have discussed various trades, including a deal for Texas Rangers lefty Mike Minor. It’s unclear whether those talks are still alive, but it’s likely that any trade will hinge on whether the Phillies land Machado or Harper. If they sign Machado, it seemingly increases the chances that third baseman Maikel Franco will get traded. If they sign Harper, there’s a better chance that an outfielder could get moved.
It appeared the Phillies had completed their bullpen after signing David Robertson earlier this month, and perhaps they have. If anything, they possess a surplus of right-handed relievers, including veterans Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek.
But they’re continuing to monitor the status of prized free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, whose market has been strangely slow to develop. Kimbrel hasn’t allowed a run in 18 innings spanning 19 appearances at Citizens Bank Park and has a 1.65 career ERA against the Nationals, Braves, Mets, and Marlins.
Those numbers are difficult to ignore, even more so for a team that wins the derby for either Machado or Harper.
The winners might not emerge for another few weeks. The free-agent market is moving remarkably slowly for a second consecutive year. The Phillies didn’t host Machado at Citizens Bank Park until Dec. 20 and negotiations persist three weeks later. A contingent of Phillies officials, including owner John Middleton, flew to Las Vegas on Saturday to meet with Harper. It’s unknown whether an offer has been made yet, but it’s likely forthcoming.
Last year, marquee free agents Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez didn’t sign until Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, respectively, with the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox. It’s conceivable that the suspense over Machado and Harper will be similarly drawn out.