If the Phillies sign one of the 26-year-old megastars — and they remain optimistic that they will, according to multiple sources — they figure to be considered the early favorite to win the National League East. The presumption, then, within the industry is that they will be galvanized to strengthen that status by adding other pieces, especially if the outlay for Machado or Harper isn’t as hefty as initially expected. And ESPN reported Wednesday that the Chicago White Sox have offered Machado $175 million over seven years, far below his initial asking price. However, agent Dan Lozano issued a strongly worded statement denying the report.