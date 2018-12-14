The Phillies have made a strong push for Miller, who might be the best possible fit for their bullpen. In addition to being a left-handed option to offset righties Seranthony Dominguez, Hector Neris, Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter, Miller has been a closer, set-up man, lefty specialist, long reliever and even a starter during his career. At age 33, Miller has “no concern or preference about roles,” according to one source, an attitude that figures to appeal to Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who deploys his relievers based on situations rather than assigning them specific innings.