“Mike’s an East Coast guy,” said Scioscia, his manager since 2011. “But I know he’s going to take his time and make a decision. He never rushes into anything. I think he’ll look at what improvements are happening with the Angels and go from there. He wants to win. He wants to play for something. The one year he made the playoffs in ’14, you saw him shine. That’s really going to be important as to where he winds up.”