The Phillies will try Saturday to win over Bryce Harper, but they made a move on Thursday that should earn themselves some good will with Manny Machado.
The Phillies, a source confirmed, have hired Machado’s mentor Bobby Dickerson as their new infield coach. Dickerson, who has known Machado since Machado was 16 years old, was let go after season by the Orioles. His hiring was first reported by MASN.
Dickerson was hired for more than just his ties to Machado. The Phillies needed to rework their defense after finishing last season with the second most errors in baseball and the least defensive runs saved. Dickerson, 53, was revered in Baltimore for his work with the infielders.
Dickerson worked closely with Machado while the infielder climbed Baltimore’s minor-league ladder and was pivotal in Machado’s transition from shortstop to third baseman before Machado reached the major leagues. The Phillies are still after Machado and chances remain strong that they end the offseason with either Machado or Harper on their roster.
The Phillies will meet Saturday in Las Vegas with Harper and hosted Machado last month at Citizens Bank Park. The momentum is beginning to build that the superstar free agents could finally be nearing a deal. And adding Machado’s mentor surely will not hurt the Phillies’ chances of landing one of them.
“I’ll say this: When Manny puts his mind to something, it’s just unbelievable to watch. He’s that talented,” Dickerson said last month in an interview with Philly.com about Machado. “In 2013, he was the best defensive player I’ve ever seen in my life. If he’s locked in, he can change the game with his glove. For sure, I’ve seen it. The challenge is his locked-in-ness, and that’s well-documented.”