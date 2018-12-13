Here’s what happened: Allen last appeared on the Hall ballot in 2014, when the “Golden Days” committee considered his candidacy. He came up one vote short of induction. At the time, Jerry Reinsdorf, chairman of the White Sox and one of baseball’s most influential figures, told the Chicago Tribune: “Dick Allen had kind of a checkered career. If I had been on the committee, I wouldn’t have voted for him. He only really had six really good years. I don’t think he’d rise to the standards of the others, in my opinion. But when he was with the White Sox, he certainly had Hall of Fame years.”