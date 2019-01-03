Robertson, who will turn 34 in April, had a 3.23 ERA last season in 69 games with the Yankees and struck out 11.8 batters per nine innings. Most of his work came in the seventh and eighth innings, similar to how the Phillies will deploy him in 2019. Gabe Kapler does not want a traditional closer in his bullpen, and Robertson’s ability to be used in various late-inning situations was an attraction.