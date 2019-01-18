Sure hope optimistic Phillies fans pounced on the over when Caesars released their win total of 83 last week.
That number is now 87.
“It’s definitely the Harper factor,” said Bill Sattler, the director of specialty gaming for Caesars. “But they have some decent starting pitching, too.”
The Harper factor, of course, is Bryce Harper, the six-time All-Star who continues to be the most coveted prize on the free agent market. The Phillies met with Harper last weekend in Las Vegas. The jump of four wins is the most for Caesars' board. The White Sox, who have been linked to Manny Machado, the market’s other top free agent, are up from 74.5 to 77.
>>READ MORE: Is Harper a better fit for Phillies than Machado?
For those thinking the Phillies could win the World Series, a trip over the bridge to play one of the apps in Jersey is definitely worth considering. SugarHouse and Parx are offering 13-1 on the Phils to win the title while Caesars is offering 18-1. William Hill and MGM are at 15-1.