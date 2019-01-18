Sure hope optimistic Phillies fans pounced on the over when Caesars released their win total of 83 last week.

That number is now 87.

“It’s definitely the Harper factor,” said Bill Sattler, the director of specialty gaming for Caesars. “But they have some decent starting pitching, too.”

The Harper factor, of course, is Bryce Harper, the six-time All-Star who continues to be the most coveted prize on the free agent market. The Phillies met with Harper last weekend in Las Vegas. The jump of four wins is the most for Caesars' board. The White Sox, who have been linked to Manny Machado, the market’s other top free agent, are up from 74.5 to 77.

For those thinking the Phillies could win the World Series, a trip over the bridge to play one of the apps in Jersey is definitely worth considering. SugarHouse and Parx are offering 13-1 on the Phils to win the title while Caesars is offering 18-1. William Hill and MGM are at 15-1.

 
Win totals/Caesars Open Jan. 17
Houston 97.5 95.5
Boston 95.5 96
L.A. Dodgers 95 94
N.Y. Yankees 94.5 96
Cleveland 91.5 91.5
Chicago Cubs 89 91.5
St. Louis 88.5 89
Washington 88.5 88.5
Tampa Bay 88.5 85
Atlanta 84 85.5
Minnesota 84 84
L.A. Angels 83.5 84
Milwaukee 83.5 87.5
N.Y. Mets 83.5 84.5
Phillies 83 87
Oakland 83 84
Colorado 82 84
Pittsburgh 78.5 78.5
San Diego 77.5 74.5
Arizona 77 74
Cincinnati 77 75.5
Toronto 76.5 74.5
Seattle 74.5 72.5
Chicago White Sox 74.5 77
San Francisco 73 74.5
Texas 70.5 70.5
Kansas City 69 69
Detroit 67 67.5
Miami 65.5 65.5
Baltimore 59 59
 