“There is work to be done to get Roman Quinn ready to play a full major-league season,” Kapler said at the end of last season. “I think that requires a pretty deep dive into habits and history. How can we get him to make so many good choices that he gives himself and us the best chance to play 120, 130, or 140 games next year. I don’t think it’s that he has to play 162. This might just be ‘If we get 110 out of Roman Quinn, we’re doing something really good.’ Those are the kind of goals I’m thinking about right now.”