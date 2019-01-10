As for the baseball skills, Harper might have won a second MVP award in 2017 if he had not slipped on a wet bag running out a hard-hit grounder in mid-August of that season. He suffered a serious knee injury on the play and missed more than six weeks of the season. At the time of the injury, he was hitting .326 with a .419 on-base percentage, 29 home runs, and 87 RBIs. It was going to be his best season. He probably returned too soon, and he struggled through the final five games of the regular season as well as the Nationals’ five-game division-series loss to the Chicago Cubs.