A pivotal season for Sixto Sanchez received some hype Wednesday when the pitcher was one of three Phillies prospects to be listed on Baseball America’s annual Top 100 list.
Sanchez was ranked the No. 13 prospect overall; third baseman Alec Bohm, last June’s first-round pick, was ranked 65th; and shortstop Luis Garcia, the team’s big prize two years ago on the international market, was ranked 88th.
Sanchez, 20, made just eight starts last year as his season was delayed by an illness during spring training and then shortened by an elbow injury that cost him an appearance in the Arizona Fall League. In his eight starts, the righthander posted a 2.51 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in 46⅔ innings at high-A Clearwater.
It is uncertain where Sanchez will begin this season, but he is sure to reach at least double A. Sanchez has thrown fewer than 75 innings over two seasons in high-A, which could be a reason for him to return to Clearwater, to provide both more experience and the chance to begin the season in warm weather. Phillies officials have hinted in the past about a willingness to fast-track Sanchez to the majors if the situation is right. Sanchez’ performance — and ability to stay healthy — could create that.
Bohm hit .224 last season with a .604 OPS in 107 at-bats at short-season Class A Williamsport. Bohm, 22, missed more than a month because of a knee injury after being hit by a pitch. He will likely begin the season at Class A Lakewood.
Garcia turned 18 in October and could become a popular prospect this summer if the Phillies move him out of the Gulf Coast League. He batted .369 last summer in the GCL with a .921 OPS in 168 at-bats. The Phillies signed him out of the Dominican Republic for $2.5 million in July 2017. He is a great defensive shortstop and won the GCL batting title. He could join Bohm at Lakewood this season to form an attention-getting infield.
