It is uncertain where Sanchez will begin this season, but he is sure to reach at least double A. Sanchez has thrown fewer than 75 innings over two seasons in high-A, which could be a reason for him to return to Clearwater, to provide both more experience and the chance to begin the season in warm weather. Phillies officials have hinted in the past about a willingness to fast-track Sanchez to the majors if the situation is right. Sanchez’ performance — and ability to stay healthy — could create that.