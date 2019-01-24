Pollock, 31, will receive a four-year, $55 million guarantee, according to ESPN, a contract that would push the deep-pocketed Dodgers' payroll closer to the $206 million competitive-balance tax threshold. They could decide to go over that mark, especially after getting beneath it last year to reset their luxury-tax penalty. But Harper is still believed to be seeking a record-setting contract, and Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers director of baseball operations, has never signed a player to a nine-figure deal.