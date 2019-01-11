Aaron Nola and the Phillies might be headed to trial.
The Phillies reached agreement on 2019 salaries with all but one of their arbitration-eligible players before Friday’s deadline. Nola was the holdout, and with the sides set to exchange salary figures, a source said it’s unclear whether talks will continue before a hearing date next month.
It’s also more likely at this point that the Phillies will sign their 25-year-old ace for one year rather than working out a multiyear agreement. Nola, who had a breakout season last year and finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting, isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.
The Phillies did strike one-year deals with second baseman Cesar Hernandez ($7.75 million), third baseman Maikel Franco ($5.2 million), right-hander Vince Velasquez ($2.249 million), lefty relievers Jose Alvarez ($1.925 million) and Adam Morgan ($1.1 million), and outfielder Aaron Altherr ($1.35 million). On Thursday, they agreed to one-year deals with reliever Hector Neris ($1.8 million) and right-hander Jerad Eickhoff ($975,000).
Over the past few years, many teams have taken a “file and trial” approach to arbitration, meaning they stop negotiating once salary figures are exchanged and agree to settle the situation with a hearing in which a three-person panel of judges determines the player’s value.
According to the projections at MLB Trade Rumors, Nola’s annual salary is due to rise to approximately $6.6 million from $573,000 based largely on the strength of his 2018 season. He finished second in the league with a 2.37 ERA, third in WHIP (0.975) and innings (212 1/3), fourth in fielding-independent pitching (3.01), and fifth in strikeouts (224). But the only starting pitcher ever to exceed $6 million in his first year of arbitration-eligibility was lefty Dallas Keuchel, who had just won a Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros.
Other arbitration-eligible pitchers who didn’t reach agreements Friday include New York Yankees ace Luis Severino and Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole.