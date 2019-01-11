According to the projections at MLB Trade Rumors, Nola’s annual salary is due to rise to approximately $6.6 million from $573,000 based largely on the strength of his 2018 season. He finished second in the league with a 2.37 ERA, third in WHIP (0.975) and innings (212 1/3), fourth in fielding-independent pitching (3.01), and fifth in strikeouts (224). But the only starting pitcher ever to exceed $6 million in his first year of arbitration-eligibility was lefty Dallas Keuchel, who had just won a Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros.