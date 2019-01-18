Rather, fake news is fiction masquerading as fact. It is written by authors who know it is fiction, but hope to convince readers that it is fact, in the interest of having it read and circulated. And it is often designed to appear as if it is from a traditional news source. The original goal behind fake news was economic: to generate advertising revenue for the site hosting the content. Thus, fake news is quite distinct from hyperpartisan or biased news, both of which may present content from one particular — and sometimes even extreme — viewpoint, but are indeed believed to be correct by the people writing the stories. Fake news, on the other hand, is known to be false by the authors of the pieces themselves.