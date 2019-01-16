When searching for LGBTQ monuments and memorials around the world, you’ll find that there are dishearteningly few. Wikipedia’s list, for example, shows only 14 total in the entire United States. The Delaware Valley’s Walt Whitman Bridge, whose namesake famously and controversially wrote about his same sex attractions and relationships, is not listed as one of those monuments. But if we were to paint the Walt Whitman Bridge the colors of the Philly Pride Flag, we could make the Philadelphia region home to one of our country’s largest monuments and symbols of LGBTQ pride.