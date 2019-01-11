2. Vote for candidates who have changed their minds . Conviction is not a bad thing, but we’re in a historical moment when conviction is held in high esteem, and compromise is devalued. In Federalist 37, Madison writes of being astounded that our new nation was able to reform its original government — something that many other nations had tried and failed to do. The person you vote for can be radically supportive of some issues, but it’s also healthy for them to have compromised at some point, and more important, for them to be able to explain the rationale behind such a compromise.