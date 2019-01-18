What can be done? It is critically important to remember that the “poor” and “struggling” are not monoliths that exist far beyond our front door. Like many of you reading this, each household has its singular tale of falling financially behind. Our prosperity as a region is linked to our ability to include all talents, businesses, and neighborhoods in our growth. That’s why we should not expect that one organization, one program will solve all ills. Instead, it will take all of us, working together, to create an economy that allows all residents the opportunity to become more economically secure.