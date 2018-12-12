And yet, the EPA still forces all refineries to take part in the process. The government assigns every gallon of approved renewable fuel a tradable credit number, known as a RIN, of which each refinery must possess a specified quantity to remain compliant with federal law. The result has been what Bradley Olson at the Wall Street Journal described in 2016 as “a multibillion-dollar windfall for some of the world’s biggest oil companies,” especially BP, Chevron, and Shell, which produce significant amounts of renewable fuel and sell their surplus RINs credits to the small refineries that can’t produce the mix themselves. At the time of writing, Olson suggested that Chevron, Shell, and BP were on pace to make more than $1 billion annually just from selling credits. Naturally, refineries must buy what they are selling, and as a result, many small and independent northeastern companies are struggling to make ends meet. Some, such as Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which spent $300 million — twice its payroll costs — on RINs in 2017, have filed for bankruptcy or are considering doing so.