Cities and states are looking for ways to help, but fast solutions could create more problems. New Jersey law makers proposed bills that will allow federal workers to take zero interest loans and that ask taxing authorities to give them more time to pay . That’s a more measured solution than one proposed by Philadelphia Councilwoman Cindy Bass, who is proposing a $50 million emergency fund for federal employees to be funded from last year’s city budget surplus. Given the long timeline that bill would require, Bass' suggestion seems more like an attempt to show willingness to help rather than a practical idea. And that doesn’t even address the wisdom of appropriating $50 million to help a few thousand workers, especially in a city with such great needs.