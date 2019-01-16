It’s a nice story, but it’s not exactly true. Case in point: the city’s broken system for assessing the value of properties for taxation. For decades, the city was content to let a ill-managed Board of Revision of Taxes establish wildly inaccurate, arbitrary and unfair values. Reform of this broken system took hold in earnest in 2010 when then-Mayor Michael Nutter proposed a system of Actual Value Initiative that would not just tax properties based on their full market value, but break the BRT into two parts—one to assess properties and one to collect taxes. It took years, but AVI was finally implemented in 2014.