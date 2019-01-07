Over the summer, the Inquirer compared the assessments of houses to their sale prices and concluded that more than 35 percent of houses, about 165,000 properties, are overassessed — meaning that those homeowners are getting bigger tax bills than they should. Even more disturbing, the Inquirer found that houses of lower value are more likely to be overassessed and houses of higher value are more likely to be underassessed. By that analysis, the flawed process hurts some lower-income Philadelphians while benefiting rich ones.