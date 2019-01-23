For some Philadelphians, especially those who live in affluent neighborhoods, this image of Philadelphia might come us a surprise. After all, 2018 was the year that The Eagles won the Super Bowl, Philadelphia made it to the short list of Amazon for its second headquarters, and Comcast opened its massive new technology center. It was just three years ago when the same The Guardian reported that Lonely Planet named Philadelphia one of the top travel destinations in the U.S. under the headline “The grit and glory of Philadelphia: it’s time to recognize the city’s greatness.”