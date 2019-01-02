This is not the first time that a senior Philadelphia public official called out racism without having all the facts. In August, a black doll was found hanging with a noose around its neck in a Queen Village playground. Mayor Kenney said in a statement that he was “sickened” by the news and that it was proof of “how far this country has fallen when people are inspired by the hateful rhetoric of our President.” A couple of days later, two preteen boys — one black and one white — said that they hanged the doll as a prank. Oops.