Many from those groups attended Kenney’s announcement in a show of support, as did members of City Council and School Superintendent William Hite. Noticeably absent was District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office said he had a scheduling conflict. His participation is essential to the success of Kenney’s initiative. For example, several years ago, police, social service agencies, and the former District Attorney implemented a “focused deterrence” program. It targeted gang members and deterred trouble-makers with increased sentences and helped others to find jobs. According to a Temple University analysis, the program reduced crime in South Philadelphia by 35 percent between 2013 and 2015. But it hasn’t been fully operational for a while, and Kenney’s plan makes no mention of whether it would be modified or expanded.