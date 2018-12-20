The study also illuminates the importance of health insurance. Less than 3 percent of the adult population in Lower Merion are uninsured, compared to 16 percent in Strawberry Mansion. It’s almost too obvious to state, but health insurance is critical for health -- and for financial stability by avoiding unexpected debt That reality makes the actions of the federal judge who struck down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety equivalent to handing death sentences for many. Attorney General Josh Shapiro have been in the legal trenches fighting threats to the ACA, which is exactly what Pennsylvanians sent him to Harrisburg to do.