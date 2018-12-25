One reason that Philadelphia doesn’t see more hypothermia-related deaths among the homeless is because of the efforts of the Office of Homeless Services. Whenever the National Weather Service predicts wind child of 20 degrees or lower or 32 degrees with precipitation, the city declares a code blue — when outreach teams are deployed and emergency shelters, which are usually open only at night, remain open during the day. This winter, the city has added 304 beds and 124 cafe slots — a shelter cot without any other services — for people to take advantage of during a code blue.