That echoes a larger and more shocking calculation that made news a few years ago, when the group Americans for Tax Fairness claimed that Walmart’s low wages cost taxpayers $6.2 billion in social service costs, such food stamps, housing support, and health care that its low paid workers needed to survive. While some criticized the report because those figures were based on a single state’s experience, the point is that the minimum wage doesn’t just impact individual families -- but all of us.