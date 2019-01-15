Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s going to reevaluate the Economic Development Authority’s generous tax break programs and insist on better accounting. He should also consider clawing back some of the money from companies that can’t prove they’ve provided a benefit in exchange for their breaks. But his words ring a little hollow considering he was willing to give $7 billion in incentives to Amazon, the retail giant, if it located its new headquarters in Newark. A number of cities, including Philadelphia fell prey to the Amazon shuffle frenzy, too; Philadelphia was willing to offer $1 billion in incentives with the state offering up $4.6 billion more. The frenzy was so pronounced that by the time Amazon made its decision to locate in New York and Virginia, people began questioning the wisdom of political leaders giving away so much public money in the form of breaks and incentives.