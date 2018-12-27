According to the Mayor’s office, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is the second busiest time of the year for the park, with 70,000-100,000 visitors expected. The shutdown is not just disappointing to those visitors, but has a real economic impact on the city. A 2017 report by the National Park Service estimated that annually, visitors to the park spent nearly $300 million in communities near the park. The report estimated that visitor spending supporting 4,600 jobs locally, and had an overall economic impact of $439 million.