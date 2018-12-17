The legislation will expand judges' discretion to avoid mandatory sentencing, reduce “three strike” sentencing on drug and serious violent offense convictions from life to 25 years, and restrict stacking of gun charges to make sentences longer. To improve the chances for success after reentry, the bill expands “good time credit” and allows “earned time credit” — incentivizing people in federal prisons to maintain a clean disciplinary record and participate in educational and vocational training to reduce the length of their sentence. A risk-assessment algorithm will identify those who are high-risk and will bar them from utilizing credits they have earned. The bill will also shorten the sentences of people who were convicted of crack-related offenses prior to 2010.