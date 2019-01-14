There is understandable cynicism around commissions. They often seem like a way to bury an issue. For example, the Joint State Government Commission took seven years to write a report about the death penalty -- just to be ignored by the legislature. However, there are commissions that prove effective. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, chaired by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, showed that when taken seriously, with proper funding, and with statutory approval, a commission can fulfill multiple tasks, and make a difference.