The company routinely touts its “Internet Essentials” program, which provides low-cost internet service to low-income families. It recently expanded access to seniors, veterans, and public housing residents. The company, however, is maddeningly opaque on the numbers of current enrollees; it will only say that 49,000 Philadelphia households have signed up over the life of the program, which began in 2011, right before Comcast acquired NBCUniversal. (While poverty rates are determined by family size, more than 250,000 Philadelphia households make less than $35,000 per year, according to the Census.) While Comcast is no longer obligated to offer the program, it still does. But the size and seriousness of the divide in Philadelphia says more needs to be done.