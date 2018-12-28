Early in 1980, Nixon moved to New York City, and I went with him, leaving in the fall for law school. I went back to California in 1989 at his request to oversee construction of his library in Yorba Linda, a second two-year stint with one of history’s remarkable figures.Nixon’s oft-repeated view in his unique retirement: Look forward. Always. There isn’t any upside in replaying the past or its decisions, glories and failures. He would occasionally write and talk about the past — for his memoir, with David Frost — and events long over informed his take on events happening in real time. But he had no bitter recriminations, no dwelling on what might have been, how he might have acted differently. Just look forward. In the 15 years I knew him, he was remarkably at peace and always focused on the future of the country and the world.