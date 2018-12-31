Want to submit an opinion piece to the Inquirer? Email Deputy Opinion Editor Erica Palan at epalan@philly.com and/or Opinion Coverage Editor Elena Gooray at egooray@philly.com. Submissions should be about 650 words long and should include links to pertinent sources. Please paste your work into the body into the body of an email. We’re mostly looking for newsy opinion and commentary submissions — the pieces below are great examples. We give priority to highlighting voices from under-represented communities.