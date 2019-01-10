Much like the failure to fully publicize the school income tax, which requires stock- and bond-holders and real estate speculators to pay a share of the school expenses, the decision to offer Amazon billions to build a headquarters in Philadelphia while offering much less to small businesses, and the attempt to raise the real estate tax on longtime homeowners while lowering businesses' taxes and keeping the 10-year tax abatement in place, the decision to place the burden of the Water Department’s aging infrastructure on individual homeowners tears at the social fabric.