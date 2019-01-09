The answer: Trump is so clueless about the Mideast that he accepts Erdoğan’s pledges. Not surprisingly, Erdoğan wants to deal with only a gullible Trump while ignoring the president’s unhappy security advisers, who were not consulted before the tweet and oppose a speedy pullout. The Turkish leader refused to meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton in Ankara this week, after Bolton demanded that Turkey agree to protect our Kurdish allies. (Clearly, Bolton didn’t believe Erdoğan’s promise to Trump.)