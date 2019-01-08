The problem, according to Goitein, is that — despite what you might wish to believe about America''s much-ballyhooed system of checks and balances — there may be no easy way to constrain Trump from acting unilaterally on his border schemes. While the 1976 law technically grants Congress the power to curb presidential abuses, the reality of needing a two-thirds majority in both houses to override a certain Trump veto makes that a bridge too far, with most GOP lawmakers still clinging to their unpopular president. Goitein said the Supreme Court might take issue with some of the specifics of Trump’s spending on border security but, with its current, conservative majority, would be unlikely to challenge the president’s broad authority to declare an emergency.