To get the Syrian Kurdish view on the “safe zone” I phoned to the Kurdish capital of Qamishli and spoke with Salih Muslim, former co-head of the governing PYD party. Muslim quickly replied, “Turkey talks about a zone that means there would be a Turkish occupation. If Turkey came across the border, its main aim would be to kill Kurds, throw all of them out, and replace them with Arab refugees living in Turkey, including jihadi families.”