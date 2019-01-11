5. The return of hostilities with North Korea is growing more plausible. Trump legitimized Kim Jong Un globally at the Singapore summit, yet Kim has yet to make any move towards denuclearization. Now the president is planning a second summit with Kim, who has made clear he wants major concessions up front, while giving little or nothing in return. Trump may be gulled – in which case Kim will keep his nukes. Or the president may be embarrassed by his summitry failures into returning to bellicosity, taking us back to square one with Pyongyang.