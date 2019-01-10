At first blush, it seems silly to have a whole part of speech reserved for just three little words—a, an, the—and two of the words (a, an) function exactly the same. If you learned about articles in school, you spent one minute learning that “a” and “an” are indefinite articles, 45 seconds learning that “the” is the definite article, and then spent the rest of class not understanding when you’re supposed to use the subjunctive.