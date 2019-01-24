You can partly blame the stylebooks. Some, like Strunk and White’s The Elements of Style and the APA, explicitly forbid using “they” in the singular. Others, like Merriam-Webster and the Chicago Manual of Style, are more open-minded, but most opt for the wimpy, “write around it if you can. And if you can’t, try again, and then maybe you can kind of use a singular ‘they’ as long as you do it under the covers with all the lights off in your apartment and promise not to make a lot of noise.”