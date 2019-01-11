Another step we need to take is to help families save as much as possible for the costs of higher education, to avoid this debt in the first place. Luckily, Pennsylvania just took a huge step by passing legislation creating the Keystone Scholars program. This program, administered by PA’s Treasury Department, creates $100 scholarship grants for every child born or adopted in our commonwealth to be used to jumpstart savings when a family opens a PA 529 account. And the program—which doesn’t use a single dollar of taxpayer money —just launched statewide on January 1st, 2019, so every family with a new baby on or after that date is eligible.