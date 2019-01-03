Still, that’s cold comfort for the thousands of Philadelphians who are harassed and terrorized by unfair, unwarranted police behavior. Generations of young black folk are growing up feeling demoralized and humiliated as this problem continues. POWER and our allies and, most importantly, the people in our communities want to know that the mayor and PPD Commissioner Ross are not going to rest easy. The end goal here has never been progress. The goal is ending the unfair, unjust policing of the people of this city, period.